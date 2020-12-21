Former Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Enoch Ajiboso Dies at Oba’s palace

Listen to article

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Enoch Ajiboso reportedly dropped dead while resolving dispute at the Oba’s palace in Osun State.

Ajiboso, who was also a former Local Government Chairman of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos was 70 years when he died.

His son, Femi Ajiboso confirmed the death of his father on Sunday after he slumped at the palace of the traditional ruler in Inisa, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun.

He was said to be counseling two parties in dispute on the need to resolve their differences when he slumped.

The former commissioner was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff.

Ajiboso did his National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, at the Staff Training Centre, Potiskum, 1977-78.

He was a Management Trainee staff at First Bank of Nigeria Pic, 1980; Senior Asst. Manager, Staff Training &Development, 1990-92 and Dep. Manpower Planning Manager, 1992-97.

He was elected Chairman, Agee Local Government, Lagos State between 1997 and 1998 and was re-elected between 1999 and 2002.

Ajiboso was elected Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, between 1999 and 2002 as well as elected National Treasurer, ALGON, 1999-02.

He was Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Co-operatives in 2007 during the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola. He could not complete his tenure as he was sacked for alleged anti-party activities.

He was made an escape goat in the battle between Fashola and his godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ajiboso attended Saint Peter’s Primary School, Inisa, 1956-63; Inisa Grammar School, Inisa, 1967-71; Kiriji Memorial College, Igbaja, 1972-73; University of lbadan, 1974-77 and University of Lagos, Akoka, 1979-80.