Insecurity:Zamfara monarch seeks private gun licences for self-defence

The Emir of Anka in Zamfara State, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, has appealed to the state government to allow people of the state to carry arms and defend themselves against banditry.

Attahiru, who paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Kaura-Namoda, who was attacked by bandits last week said, “Since the bandits refused to surrender, the government should allow everyone to carry weapons for self-defence.”

He said the peace accord and reconciliation process initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle would not end banditry in the state, because the bandits would never give up.

Attahiru, who is the Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs, said, “One cannot make peace with people who are not ready to embrace peace and reconciliation as initiated by the government.

“No single individual in this world is above the power of the government, unless the government does not want to act.”

He also urged government at all levels to give security operatives the chance to deal with the bandits, stressing that security operatives could handle the situation if given the chance and weapons.

Recall that the Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad, was attacked along the Zaria-Gusau Road on Thursday last week when he was returning to the state from Abuja and eight persons in his convoy were killed.