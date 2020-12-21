May the Best Among Us Rule the Rest of Us

Listen to article

May I reiterate that I do not believe in the 'right to rule' agenda erroneously and disastrously propagated by the Fulani.

Neither do I subscribe to the 'turn to rule' variant propagated at different times by other ethnic nationalities, especially the Igbo and Yoruba ethnicities presently.

My preference is the 'best to rule' approach that represents the diversity of the country while selecting the best equipped and most qualified people from all over the country.

With the shoddy and traumatic experience recorded under Muhammadu Buhari, I now recognize that Nigeria is not ripe or matured enough to support a situation where the best come from only one section of the country.

No matter how qualified, competent, or how well-meaning these people may be, having the apex leadership cadre of the country coming from one or two geopolitical zones or from a single ethnic group scattered over multiple geopolitical zones is a recipe for disaster.

That being the case I would rank-qualify the progressive order of preference for selecting Nigeria's Presidents.

I propose using three progressive screening tiers to sift the chaff from the grain under a progressively qualified, best to rule methodology of selecting Nigeria’s Presidents.

Tier One

Which Nigerians regardless of ethnic origin, have the best mental capacity, greatest technical ability, broadness of mind, richness of ideas and acuity of vision to lead Nigeria out of poverty?

Tier Two

Of all the persons that qualify under Tier One, which among them have the least ethnic domination agenda, the broadest national outlook, the least questionable character, and the least previous political baggage?

Tier Three

Of all the people that qualify under Tiers One and Two, who among them qualifies under a flexible, mutative, descending, ranked, order of adoption, starting from the most desirable to the least desirable currently, of:

a) Ndigbo originating from the South-East geopolitical zone.

b) Ndigbo originating from other geopolitical zones.

c) Persons originating from the South-South zone.

d) Yoruba originating from the South-West zone.

e) Yoruba originating from other geopolitical zones.

e) Persons originating from the Middle-Belt zone excluding the Fulani.

f) Persons originating from the North-East zone excluding the Fulani.

g) Persons originating from the North-West Zone

excluding the Fulani.

i) Fulani originating from other geopolitical zones.

h) Fulani originating from the North-West zone who

produced the incumbent President.

The third tier should be mutative and flexible.

It should put the zone that produced the incumbent President at the base ranking, while the other zones yet to enjoy a similar privilege recently, ascend upwards in a rotating manner.

The progressively qualified, three-tier, ‘best to rule’ ranking system outlined above should persist until Nigerians are politically matured.

Political maturity here refers to when Nigerians to realize, accept, and comply with the expectation that an elected President must be president of all and not an implementer of selfish personal or ethnic agenda.

This primitive lack of national outlook is the legacy of the disastrous tenure of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ideally elections should be between people with identical rankings in all three tiers nominated and presented independently, by the various political parties.

This orderly system of identifying and recruiting talented leaders should ensure that the best among us, rule the rest of us, while ensuring that there is equity, among all of us.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.