Top Contestant For the post of president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor Collapses During Meeting

Professor George Obiozor, Imo state consensus candidate for the post of president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the upcoming January 2021 election, was Sunday carried out unconscious from the venue of the Imeobi meeting of the organization.

Imeobi is the highest organ of Ohanaeze. The meeting, which took place at the Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, was called to put finishing touches to logistics ahead of the January election and the constitution of a 40-man election committee.

A source who confirmed the incident said that though the former diplomat was taken out of the meeting unconscious, he recovered quickly after being taken to a hospital.

At the meeting, a former president general of the organization, Gary Enwo Igariwey from Ebonyi state was unanimously adopted as the chairman of the election committee, with Bishop Gordy Okafor as deputy chairman.

Present at the meeting were Obiozor’s sponsor and governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and his Science and Technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu. Others were former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Osita Izunaso, Chief Chekwas Okorie and the deputy governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, among others