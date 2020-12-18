Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu imposes curfew, bans parties in Lagos

Listen to article

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday, banned all forms of parties and carnivals in the state. Sanwo-Olu issued the directive amid the resurgence of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, in a statement, also imposed a curfew from midnight to 4am daily. The directive is aimed at curbing the increase in Coronavirus across the state.

However, Sanwo-Olu also ordered night clubs to remain closed till further notice. The governor further emphasized the need for residents of the state to wear their facemask.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. “Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

“The midnight to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place. “The protocol of ‘no mask no entry’ must be enforced by all public places: offices, businesses, markets, shops, and so on.”