AHRC Mourns the Passing of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon: 

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its sincere condolences to the late Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s family, friends, Sheriff Deputies, the entire law enforcement and first responders' family in Michigan and across the nation for the passing of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Sheriff Napoleon died due Covid-19 complications last night Thursday, December 17.

Sherriff Napoleon was a passionate and dedicated law enforcement leader who earned the respect and the admiration of the public as well as his law enforcement partners. He stood firm for advancing diversity and inclusion within the Wayne County Sherriff Department. Many people knew and respected Mr. Napoleon for the work of the department and for his dedication to building bridges with the diverse communities in his constituency. He made the effort to attend community events and get to know his constituency and have his constituency know him.

Sheriff Napoleon in his integrity, professionalism and dedication was a role model for law enforcement in the state of Michigan and nationally.

The loss of Sheriff Napoleon is another painful reminder that Covid-19 is real and serious. No one is immune. AHRC continues to urge all to adhere to and fully comply with all health directives.

“Sherriff Napoleon was an exceptional human being,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “He was a thoroughly decent and caring person,” continued Hamad. “He will be truly missed,” concluded Hamad.