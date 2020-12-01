Ojukwu Frowns At Abuse Of Ikemba’s Image For Political Expediency

Listen to article

A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu (jr) has frowned at the indiscriminate use of his late father’s iconic images on Social Media, Political Posters and Fabrics by some politicians, and has described the trend as an unfortunate abuse of what Late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu represented, which he, the Ikemba, would not be happy about in his resting place.

Buttressing his point, Ojukwu clarified that Ikemba was the supreme leader of APGA and put in every ounce of himself to nurture and breathe life into the party, hence APGA according to him, remains the only party that can freely use his photographs for their activities because that was Ikemba’s wish. This wish according to him, should be held sacrosanct.

Ojukwu reminded those trying to ride on Ikemba’s fame for premium political offices with the desperate use of his images, that they are infringing on the rights of Ikemba’s family, hence he advised them to retrace their steps and stop rubbishing the hard earned reputation of Ojukwu.

He urged that while every man or woman had the right to choose which Party platform they wanted to be associated with, aspirants from various parties warming up for the Anambra Guber election in 2021 should sell their own names, their manifesto, pedigree and vision to the prospective voters, instead of indulging in the illegitimate use of the Ikemba's photographs to deceive the unsuspecting electorate.

He said; “My father stood for fair play and justice. His belief in selflessness was legendary, while he also believed in the empowerment of the Igbo Nation. Ironically, some of these politicians now attempting to lay claim to Ikemba’s endorsement with his photograph don’t even understand or reflect his ideals.”

“Ezeigbo Gburugburu, Ikemba Nnewi is only meant for APGA and that position remains sacrosanct even in death. Ndi Anambra, let’s respect our late hero by showing respect to his blessed memory. By showing respect to our heroes, to those who have sacrificed for us, we are respecting ourselves” Ojukwu concluded.