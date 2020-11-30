Cititrust Holdings Plc Wins The Bafi Award For Investment Holding Company Of The Year.

Listen to article

CITITRUST Holdings Plc, a leading African Investment and financial services group, has won the 2020 Banks’ and Other Financial Institution’s award (BAFI) for “The Investment Holding Company of the Year”.

In the presentation of award, CITITRUST Holdings Plc emerged the winner of the ‘Investment Holding Company of the Year 2020’ amongst leading peers for the category and a nominee for the Diversified Financial Services Award category.

While expressing his joy at the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer of CITITRUST Holdings Plc, Mr. Yemi Adefisan, said the award is an acknowledgement of the group’s consistent focus on “strategic and value-driven investments” in financial sector of the economies of the 13 countries, where it currently operates across Africa.

He stated that the award was particularly gratifying, coming on the heels of winning the prestigious ‘Investment Holding Company of the Year Award’ at the 2019 and 2020 edition of BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI).

Over the years, all the subsidiaries of CITITRUST Holdings Plc across the 13 countries in Africa which includes Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, South Africa, Malawi, Kenya, and others have established a reputation for long-term value creation across the economies in Africa.

He said the company has also continued to make significant investment in cutting edge technology in order to maintain and improve its excellent customer service delivery.

Adefisan reaffirmed CITITRUST Holdings’ commitment to protecting and promoting the interests of its stakeholders across the African continent and making significant contribution to the development of the Nigerian and regional economy.