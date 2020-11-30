Your Antecedents Continue To Inspire Many,’ Buhari Tells Uwechue At 82

Listen to article

Meanwhile, a virtual party will be held to celebrate the legal icon. The keynote address will be delivered by former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on the topic, “The lawyer in Parliament: A catalyst in the legislative process,” while popular saxophonist Beejay Sax will thrill the audience.

To register, please click on bit.ly/OwelleAt82 .

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with foremost jurist, Owelle of Ogwashi Uku, Chief George Uwechue, SAN, on his 82nd birthday, joining friends and family to celebrate with the legal luminary, whose antecedents continue to inspire many in nation building, particularly in law, leadership and development issues.

The President joins the Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers, which he served as a Chairman for some years, in congratulating the statesman, who in spite of his national and global achievements, has steadily remained relevant in community development, setting up structures and creating opportunities for others to rise in life.

As the octogenarian marks another age, President Buhari commends his contributions to national development, through legal practice and law making, gaining prominence as a two-term member of the House of Representatives and Speaker pro tempore.

The President prays for longer life and good health for the Owelle of Ogwashi Uku.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 29, 2020