Liberia: The Monrovia City Government & Messengers of Peace Embark on National Peace Clean-up Exercise

The Monrovia City Government and Messengers of Peace on Saturday embarked on a national peace Clean-up exercise with a call for the protection of the Country's peace ahead of the December 8, 2020 Senatorial elections.

The excersise held on Saturday brought together young people from diverse political background including youth organizations including Mano River Youth Parliament and the Federation of Liberian Youth.

The clean up exercise targeted Ducor and major streets in Monrovia and a peace awareness through the principle streets of Monrovia .

Speaking at the program, the Mayor of the City Government Jefferson T. Koijee said the City Government has initiated several activities aimed at sending a resounding message of peace ahead of the December 8 elections.

Mayor Koijee said the peace of the country rest on the shoulder of every Liberian especially young people and as such everyone should take ownership of sustaining the Country's peace.

He noted that peace is the surest way for Liberia's rapid growth and development especially under the Weah's led administration.

According to the youthful Mayor, the Weah led administration will ensure that the senatorial election is conducted under a peaceful atmosphere .

He commended the Executive Director of Messengers of Peace Gwendolyn Myers for her farsightedness to partner with MCC to organize an initiative that brings together young people from different political groupings to spread the message of peace through a clean up initiative.

For her part, the Executive Director of Messenger of Peace Liberia, Inc. Gwendolyn Myers said, the Sanitation for Peace, 2020, is an initiative that is part of a pending youth peace talk initiative that is expected to take place at the Monrovia City hall from December 1-2 bringing together over five Hundred young people representing ten different political parties, youth organizations as well as developmental partners .