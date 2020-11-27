House of Reps Hails NNPC’s Strides in Transparency

Listen to article

The House of Representatives Joint Committees on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream and Gas) have applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for breaking new grounds in its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Chairman of the Joint Committees, Hon. Musa Sarki Adar, gave the commendation at a 2021 Budget Defense hearing, which held at the National Assembly Complex, where the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, defended the Corporation’s 2021 Budget.

A press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the Committee commended the Management of NNPC for defending the Corporation’s budget at the National Assembly in a timely manner.

“We have the GMD and his management team here to defend their budget, we appreciate this. We have witnessed what this parliament has never seen before, I stand to be corrected” Hon. Adar remarked.

The Chairman, who said he was initially skeptical about the GMD’s TAPE agenda, explained that he was beginning to see its positive impact through the GMD’s performance so far, adding that Kyari has done a lot for the country within a short time.

Responding, Mallam Kyari said upon his assumption of office as GMD, he was determined to turn the Corporation around for the benefit of all Nigerians by making it responsible and accountable to the people.

He said the courage to publish the 2018 and 2019 Audited Financial Reports of the Corporation was borne out of the support and encouragement given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari and his determination to leave a legacy of openness in NNPC.

Speaking further, he said Nigeria was capable of meeting the 3 million barrels per day oil production target, while decrying low investment in the oil and gas industry.

The NNPC helmsman appealed on the legislators to expedite action on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in order to attract investment to the oil and gas industry to help boost job creation.

