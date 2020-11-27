It time Buhari addressed the demands of the people or… – Wike

Listen to article

Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has a unique opportunity to address the demands of the people or put the country “on fire”.

“We must understand in this country that political leadership is very key,” Wike said on Thursday during his appearance on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily.

“Having the political will to implement what the people want is very serious.”

Wike spoke two days after the federal government met with leaders of the South-South region, where they demanded the restructuring of Nigeria, in line with the principle of true federalism.

He said, “I don't want to talk about the issue of distrust or no trust in government. People have raised such issues, that they don't think that nothing will come out of all this dialogue.

” I don't agree with that. I believe that if the president does not do, given the opportunities he has now, then, he will be putting Nigeria on fire.”