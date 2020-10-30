Problem In Oyigbo (3)
Today, Abiriba and Ohafia quarters
fell in the hands of soldiers,
we don't know whether to call them
peacemakers or peace-maimers.
Houses were touched, just as
humans have been lost since
they started the occupation of
peacekeeping or peacekickers in town.
Single word can't cover the broken emotions,
in a land where language is patriarchal.
People watch the language of gun in Oyigbo
that can't be captured with the mind.
The heart is reading a book with title:
Recklessness, with dangerous faults
written by soldiers. This is hurtful policies,
with cruelty and domination.
This is not a magic splash. Oyigbo
is shot at and captured in fear.
Even in the abodes, you don't know
who will breathe last by the soldiers' pellets.
ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE
Oct. 30 2020.