Problem In Oyigbo (3)

Listen to article

Today, Abiriba and Ohafia quarters

fell in the hands of soldiers,

we don't know whether to call them

peacemakers or peace-maimers.

Houses were touched, just as

humans have been lost since

they started the occupation of

peacekeeping or peacekickers in town.

Single word can't cover the broken emotions,

in a land where language is patriarchal.

People watch the language of gun in Oyigbo

that can't be captured with the mind.

The heart is reading a book with title:

Recklessness, with dangerous faults

written by soldiers. This is hurtful policies,

with cruelty and domination.

This is not a magic splash. Oyigbo

is shot at and captured in fear.

Even in the abodes, you don't know

who will breathe last by the soldiers' pellets.

ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE

Oct. 30 2020.