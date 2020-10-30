EndSARS:Lagos State Government Further Relaxes Curfew

Listen to article

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

The new timeframe for the curfew was contained in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Friday.

The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am.

Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in “our communities.

“He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.”