Problem In Oyigbo (2)
Oyigbo residents can't find
the meaning of sleep in the dictionary
since the soldiers came into town. Soldiers believe that to reform the people,
you have to kill them all, and
burn their houses.
Something strange has befallen the ones
precious Oyigbo. There is horror, killer, monster
in one little town at the same time. Soldiers have driven sane people to madness,
dignitaries to their knees.
The moment is not for soul searching but of
sunset,
survival,
terror.
How can we get back the Oyigbo that was
a ray of sunshine? This is a serious issue.
Let's write a book on Oyigbo and title it:
Let this carnage stop. I know justice
will prevail later. But people are being
mowed down by pellets like a serial killer
is let loose. The soldiers invasion is spreading
more than Corona Virus, more than a pandemic
and through the window, the sun turns bloody,
and you can read all isn't well in Oyigbo.
ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE
Oct. 30 2020.