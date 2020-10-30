Problem In Oyigbo (2)

Listen to article

Oyigbo residents can't find

the meaning of sleep in the dictionary

since the soldiers came into town. Soldiers believe that to reform the people,

you have to kill them all, and

burn their houses.

Something strange has befallen the ones

precious Oyigbo. There is horror, killer, monster

in one little town at the same time. Soldiers have driven sane people to madness,

dignitaries to their knees.

The moment is not for soul searching but of

sunset,

survival,

terror.

How can we get back the Oyigbo that was

a ray of sunshine? This is a serious issue.

Let's write a book on Oyigbo and title it:

Let this carnage stop. I know justice

will prevail later. But people are being

mowed down by pellets like a serial killer

is let loose. The soldiers invasion is spreading

more than Corona Virus, more than a pandemic

and through the window, the sun turns bloody,

and you can read all isn't well in Oyigbo.

ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE

Oct. 30 2020.