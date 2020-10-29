What is Supportive Psychology?

Listen to article

I call it Supportive Psychology which I define as a form of collective alliance intended to understand the psycho-cultural, emotional tribal and social-cognitive tensions affecting a people of distinct components in cultural, ethnic, religious, linguistic and environmental behaviors, and seek for possible solutions for the substantive management of the differeces and help foster progressive interests of the people and nation. Supportive psychology embraces the importance of understanding the unconscious and conscious manifestations of these psychological cultural differences and find ways to reduce the conflicts in order to strengthen situations in the society.

I believe that supportive psychology as an approach and technique can help issues and challenges affecting persons, groups, communities, institutions and organizations particularly in the African settings. This novel theory needs further research and development.

Prof John egbeazien oshodi

An American based forensic/clinical/legal psychologist.

Founder of psychoafricalytic psychology.

[email protected]

