#WorldSavingsDay2020 : CAFEi Promotes Savings Culture , Celebrates World Savings Day—Consumer Awareness and Financial Enlightenment Initiative (CAFEi) has announced that it will be hosting a webinar as part of its activities designed to celebrate the World Savings Day.

The Zoom webinar which is scheduled to hold by 11am on Saturday, 31st October, 2020 is themed ‘Saving Culture: A Must for a Secured Future’. The event is aimed at increasing awareness amongst children on the importance of savings. To participate in the event, register here .

The World Savings Day, celebrated in more than 80 countries around the world on 31 October, is an event created to increase public awareness of the importance of savings for both modern economies and individuals alike. The main topics focus on the significance of savings in the global economy and how every depositor contributes to its development. It was established in October 31, 1924 during the 1sT International Savings Bank Congress (World Society of Savings Bank) in Milano, Italy.

The webinar would be featuring reputable educationists and financial experts including

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education Lagos State; Mrs.Tabitha Wilson, Director of Art at St. Francis College Letchworth, United Kingdom; Mr. Ikemefula Nwachukwu, Head, Personal Banking, FirstBank and Mrs. Bisi Adeyemi, Managing Director DCSL Corporate Services.

Speaking on the event, Otunba (Mrs) Debola Osibogun President, CAFEi said, ‘’ the importance of savings cannot be over –emphasized. It allows us to enjoy greater financial security and independence in life. This is especially true for children. Good savings habit combined with budgeting, allow children to develop financial discipline, a skill applicable to other areas of their life. Good savings culture early in life is a foundation for future financial security. I encourage you to invite your children to join this webinar so they can participate and learn from the session’’ she concludes.

About CAFEi

The Consumer Awareness And Financial Enlightenment Initiative LTD/GTE is a non-profit organization focused on Research, Enlightenment, Advocacy for Consumer Protection. CAFEi’s primary objective is to aid consumers in making safe, accurate and informed decisions on goods and services in all facets, including the Banking and Finance industry.