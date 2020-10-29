Eid Maulud: Borno State Govt To Citizens,  "Observe Special Prayers for Peace"

Listen to article

Borno State Government has passionately appealed to the Citizens of the state to Observe special prayers for peace and harmony during the Eid Maulud period.

The State Deputy Governor , Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur stated this while felicitating with the entire Muslim Ummah across Borno State and the country at large on the Eid Maulud day celebration.

He also called on the general public to continue to pray for sustainable peace to prevail, stressing that prayer is the only solution that will bring an end to all the calamity bedevilling our dear state and the country at large

.

Kadaffur further enjoined the citizens to continue to complement government efforts and security personnel by giving useful information that will help restore lasting peace in the state for progress and development of the state.

He however reiterated that the present administration will not relent on it's untiring efforts of seeing to the smooth and successful return of IDPs back to their ancestral homes in their various liberated communities with continuous distribution of food items as well as provision of basic amenities.

The Deputy Governor who is also the State Chairman of Borno State High Powered Committee on COVID-19 19 appreciated government's effort in re-opening of schools and reminded the general public that coronavirus disease is still alive and dangerous. As such, people should continue to observe all the preventive measures to remain safe and healthy.

On the recent #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, the Deputy Governor commended the people of Borno state for remaining calm and law abiding, assuring that, the present administration under the leadership of professor Babagana Umara Zulum will continue to leave no stone unturned in the provisions of relief materials and palliatives to cushion the economic hardships faced by the people as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.