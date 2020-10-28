Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Emerges WTO DG

Listen to article

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a nominee for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, has emerged winner of the highly competitive race.

Okonjo-Iweala was chosen as the final candidate for the much-coveted role. She polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat how South Korea’s trade minister at the final stage of the race.

She has broken many records, including becoming the first African to occupy win that office at the WTO.

The official announcement is expected to be made by the WTO at 3pm Nigerian time.