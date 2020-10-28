Today’s Christian Devotion 28 -10 -2020

Listen to article

1 These 5:16-18”Rejoice always, pray without ceasing; in everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Beloved, even in this seemingly uncertain and chaotic year, we are admonished to rejoice always knowing too well that the word of God is full of hope and God’s unshakable promises. May you always find reason to thank God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because Jesus has triumphed over all powers and principalities, your destiny and manifestation are assured and untouchable, and good health is your portion, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning, and have a blessed wednesday.