endsars: Umahi Earmarks N2.6bn For Youths Sme; Set To Reduce School Fees.

Listen to article

In its efforts to bring youths restiveness and agitations to an end, Ebonyi state government has earmarked the sum of N2.6bn for Small Medium Enterprise for organized youths cooperative in all the local government areas in the state.

Gov. David Umahi who made this known in a state wide broadcast on the recent invasion of hoodlums in the state said his administration had done a lot in his empowerment programme .

Umahi noted the fund was aside from the over 100 Executive Council members, over 1100 TAs and over 2000 Ebonyians who occupy political positions in the state of which 90 percent of those who occupy this political position are youth and over 30 percent of them are also women.

He urged the youths to come forward for a dialogue on how they could benefit from the empowerment programme and also make their inputs in governance.

The governor announced that the state government was working on how to assist parents to ensure that students go back to school by reducing school fees.

He made it clear that government spent billions of naira buying palliative which it shared to people, polling unit by polling unit irrespective of political alliances.

Umahi said they were able to reach over 600,000 Ebonyians including those in Lagos and Abuja, stressing that the little one left is left for the Ebonyi State University Students who were not in session as at the time of sharing.

He however described as unconventional for people to invade a police station, burn the police station, kill the police people and take their guns and appreciated security agencies for their maturity and listening ears to him.

"I have today set aside the sum of 2.6bn SME fund for organized youths cooperative in all the Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State. This is aside from the over 100 Executive Council members, over 1100 TAs and over 2000 Ebonyians who occupy political positions in the state of which 90 percent of those who occupy this political position are youth and over 30 percent of them are also women.

"We do not have any palliatives unshared. We have gone ahead with both the state and Local government to make provision for the second phase of palliative slated for December for our people

"School has resumed; they have started carrying their items, the only items left are being taken now by students and they are 50 bags of just 10kg rice, 200 bags of 20kg rice 1,500 cartons of tin tomatoes, 2000 gallons of oil, 2000 cartons of noodles and these items for the students put together is not up to what we gave to polling units.

"However, it is unconventional for people to invade a police station, burn the police station, kill the police people and take their guns.

" It is uncommon for you to attack the army who were protecting you, strategic government assets too and yet they remain unprovoked. Security agencies in the state have asked me to please plead with you to stop attacking them and burning their stationsh