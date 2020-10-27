Curfew Lifted In Anambra State

Listen to article

1. Following a great improvement in the security situation in Anambra State, Governor Willie Obiano has decided to lift the curfew imposed in the state since last week.

2. Consequently, all educational institutions closed last week in the wake of the havoc visited on the state by gangs of arsonists and looters are hereby directed to resume normal activities.

3. In the same vein, all civil servants are directed to return to work immediately.

4. Governor Obiano thanks all ndi Anambra for their great cooperation which enabled normalcy to return to our state within a short period. The governor thanks in particular the youth throughout the state who answered the clarion call to defend their towns and villages. He also appreciates the cooperation of Presidents General of Town Unions and Traditional Rulers. Chief Obiano is proud of the role of the members of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and, of course, Anambra Vigilante Group in the quick restoration of law and order in our dear state. Anambra remains the safest and peaceful state in Nigeria.

5. Much as the security situation has improved greatly, the Anambra State government wishes to advise all citizens and organisations to watch out for elements, especially those from outside the state, who may want to cause trouble in our place. The people are advised to report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station or the President General or Traditional Ruler of the town or to any senior Government official.

May God continue to protect, guide and bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

Signed

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.