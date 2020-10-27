Gov. Zulum Awards N5 Billion Contract For Dualization Of Township Road In Maiduguri

Listen to article

The Borno state government is to award a contract for the the dualization of 10 kilometers Of Customs roundabout to Muna Garage along the International route of Maiduguri Gamboru road at the cost of N5 billion wihin the Maiduguri metropolis.

Governor Zulum said that the dualization of 10 kilometers Of Customs roundabout to Muna Garage along the International route of Maiduguri Gamboru road will cost the government the sum of N5 billion.

He stated this while commissioning the newly constructed Moromoro road and Bridge in Maiduguri on Monday after inaugurating Mega community schools.

Governor Zulum who announced the dualization of 10km customs-Muna road, a commercial route along Maiduguri-Mafa-Dikwa road said the project will be executed at a cost of 5 billion naira which will begin in the next 15 days. The dualized road will connect to Borno’s first flyover which is actively being constructed by a chinese firm around the customs roundabout that had been congested for many years.

It could be recalled that early this year, the governor approved the construction of first ever over-head bridge in the Northeast at the Customs area at cost over N4.5 billion Naira.

The dualization of the road when completed will ease traffic along the busy Maiduguri Gamboru commercial international route.