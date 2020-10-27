Gov. Zulum Targets 3,000 deprived kids As He unveils 2 mega schools in low-income communities 

Listen to article

3,000 children, mostly from underprivileged families are being enrolled in two mega schools built and commissioned by Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday.

The elegant three-story designed schools were built at Ajilari Cross in Jere, and Abuja-Sheraton in Maisandari ward of Maiduguri metropolitan council, both low-income communities in which many school-aged children are out of school.

Each of the school has 30 classrooms that will accommodate between 40 to 50 pupils at maximum capacity, meaning about 3,000 pupils in 60 classrooms. The schools have been equipped with desks and chairs while pupils already admitted were provided free uniforms.

48 teaching and Non-teaching staff including the Head-teachers are to serve both schools at equal ratio. The schools have spaces for future expansion

The schools were started and completed by 17 month old Zulum’s administration.

"Government is handing over the school to the community and the community is expected to run the school through a Committee within the community, while Government will pay teachers salary through the Education Trust Fund on monthly basis by way of grants to the School.

"In addition to this, Government is determined to maintain and sustain the school in close collaboration with community efforts in ways that will serve generations” Zulum announced during short ceremony that was attended by Borno’s deputy governor, other officials and members of both communities.

At Ajilari, Gov. Zulum ordered the construction of two deep aquifer boreholes to serve community members around the Mega schools.

Gov. Zulum recently approved the recruitment of over 700 teachers for secondary schools and promised employing hundreds for primary schools when ongoing verification and standardization of teachers is completed.

The continued teachers employment drive by the governor is to ensure that all schools are sufficiently staffed.

... Opens new road, to dualize another

After the two schools, Governor Zulum same Monday, commissioned a newly constructed road and network of drainage at Moromoro community.

Gov. Zulum announced the dualization of 10km customs-Muna road, a commercial routes along Maiduguri-Mafa-Dikwa road. He said the project will be executed at a cost of 5 billion naira, to begin in the next 15 days.

The dualized road will connect Borno’s first flyover which is actively being constructed by a chinese firm around the customs roundabout that had been congested for many years.