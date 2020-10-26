EndSars: S/E Governors urge youths to ensure cessation ofhostilities, protest in every part of the country.

Listen to article

The South east Governors have again called on the youths within the zone to refrain from all forms of protest, all divisive words, all destructive tendencies and ensure cessation of hostilities in the zone and everywhere in the country.

The Chairman, Southeast governor's forum and governor, Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi made this known in a state wide broadcast in Abakaliki after a virtual meeting of the governors.

Umahi lamented that they were people who are making efforts to label the protest an Igbo affairs but the governors have refused to accept that adding that he was happy with what the Northern governors. South west governor and south south governors are doing to ensure peaceful co - existence in the country.

He said there is no meaningful person in Nigeria that did not stand with the youths when they were doing their peaceful EndSars protest but when it was hijacked by hoodlums, the nation had to stand with Mr president and the governors to condemn it.

He also pointed out that the issues raised by the youths are very strategic and that was why Mr president without hesitation took steps to address the problems as demanded by the youths.

The governor noted with dismay the ugly events that have bedeviled the nation in the recent times stressing that the governors were particularly disturbed over the loss of lives particularly the youths and law enforcement officers across the country.

He condemned in its entirety the shooting at Lekki as there was no destruction at the time of shooting and no directive from the quarters that should be for the shooting to take place and called for accelerated investigation of the unwarranted shooting so that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

"All protests, all divisive words, all destructive tendencies will be stopped immediately. We have directed our people anywhere in the country to stop the protest.

"They are people that are making efforts to label the protest Igbo affair but we refuse to accept that and l am happy with what the Northern governors, south west, south south governors are doing all over the country. I also thank Mr president who is reinforcing our security and wants this country to remain united.

" The governors and leaders of the southeast geopolitical zone acknowledge with pains the ugly events that have enveloped our nation this couple of days. We are particularly disturbed over the loss of lives especially those of the youths and law enforcement officers across the country.

"We condemn the shooting at Lekki as there was no destruction as at the time of shooting and no directive from the quarters that should be for the shooting to take place.

"We are also concerned and deeply pained by the erosion of mutual trust among the ethnic nationalities across the country which has widened and threatened our national unity and cohesion in this nation".