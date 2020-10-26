President Buhari Reveals Why He Avoids Debate On Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Listen to article

President Buhari has disclosed that he refuted from getting into any debates on the Lekki toll gate shootings of unarmed protesters that left 15 dead until all facts has been establislihsed.

Speaking to Nigerians on Sunday in a communique by his special media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu, he appealled to them to maintain peace and brotherhood.

He also said the machinery of the government and the wheel of justice will turn against the perpetrators of murder, arson, stealing, rape, assault and malicious damage to public and private property.

“Families must turn back children who bring home unaccounted goods, in the same way, wives must ask their husbands to return looted items brought home,” the President said.

The President advised that peace, brotherhood, and inter-communal harmony are central to our ethos and urges Nigerians “not to turn against one another in hate.”

He said it is important that the police and other security agencies move everywhere to restore calm and normalcy as quickly as possible.

Buhari said his administration is working hard through many pragmatic ways to reduce the hardship of the millions of unemployed, poor citizens and those whose lives have been thrown into disarray by the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A government that has launched a massive crackdown on corruption, brought in strong laws for a decisive battle against corruption, pursues loot recovery at home and abroad, and taken strong decisions against those who thought they were above the law, will not fold its arms when an otherwise legitimate and peaceful protest is turning into free-for-all vandalism and looting.

“While the administration has, for its part, blocked so many means of looting public money in a war against corruption, it is the expectation that all civil authorities, community, and religious leaders in the country must rise against the organized looting and plunder we are witnessing in parts of the country.

“What is more, is that criminal actions as we have so far witnessed can weaken and erode the confidence of our people and that of foreign businesses in investing in the economy. Looting and vandalism will hurt trade and investment growth in our country, both large and small industries, as well as our hardworking people in the informal sectors of the economy.

“These incidents do not reflect well on any society. They are wrong and condemnable and should not be supported by reasonable members of society,” the statement partly read.

The President said he and his administration have taken note of the grievances of the people “We have heard you loud and clear,” he said.

The Commander-In-Chief added that his administration has shown a clear determination to take all necessary measures to address the complaints. He however stressed that “the violence must stop”.

President Buhari also condemned hate messages and eviction notices to ethnic and religious groups asking Nigerians to take pride in the fact that our diverse people have been living with one another in harmony for ages.

He said the right of all citizens to live and work in any part of the country is a constitutional right and will be defended by the government.