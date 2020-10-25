Boko Haram Attacks Baban Gida Again in Yobe.... Killing OnePoliceman, Burning Military Base, Health Center, Looting Food Items, Drugs

Listen to article

Suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists have again attacked Babban Gida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government in Yobe.

The attack was confirmed by the Yobe State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, PPRO, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim to newsmen Saturday.

He said they came into the town with four gun trucks, shooting sporadically, noting that, the details of the incident were still sketchy.

But a resident who identified himself as Suleiman told newsmen that the Boko Haram insurgents stormed the town at about 3:30pm 'just immediately after the afternoon Asr prayer.'

He said that two mobile policemen were shot, 'one of policemen was killed while other sustained various injuries during exchange of fire at the scene.

An eye witness at the scene said that the Insurgents went straight to the military formation in the area and set some parts of the military base on fire but the few soldiers on duty repelled the attack although they were few, in number but tried to chase the Insurgents back.

He further explained that the Insurgents also entered a facility of the Babban Gida Primary Health Care where they burnt a car belonging to one of their staff if the health center.

When asked whether civilians were harmed, he said that no one was harmed as the insurgents told them not to panic or run away as they did come for the residents

'"Even in the hospital, when the patients started running away, they asked them to go back and not to panic.

'"They however, carted away with some food items and disappeared chanting Arabic words,"Allahu Akbar," he said in a telephone conversation.

However, the police spokesman confirmed that an air and ground military reinforcement have already been deployed to the town.

It will be recalled that Babban Gida town was last attacked in February 2020 and in the last two years, Boko Haram Insurgents attacked Dapchi and Babban Gida towns targeting at the security formations, hospitals and palaces to loot weapons, drugs and food items.