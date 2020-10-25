Let Us Welcome The New Nigeria

Listen to article

The New Nigeria has taken off. Those moments that united Nigeria and the entire world as one defined the new Nigeria just as it did in 1960. We must hold on to those moments and build only on it. Any other up building will not endure. It is only a matter of time before it becomes truly concrete. Disregard the antics of the old Nigeria for they are no longer in control.

Let our intelligentsia's begin to work out this dream without recourse to what the dying form is doing at the moment. I want to see all our stars doing what CHIMAMANDA did. Let us correct their blunders so they can learn how not to put us to shame. We are bigger than those shinanigans and must not allow ourselves to be defined by them any longer. You do not need any further protests to achieve your goals but join hands to do the work in what ever capacity you find yourself.

The reform is in our hands and not in the hands of the unreformed people you erroneously refer to as your leaders today. Leadership is a function of knowledge because you cannot give what you don't have. Let the best of Nigeria manifest from all countries now to point the way to the world that these illiterates do not define Nigeria. Every generation must take up its own burden and solve it themselves. The time for laying blames on the ignorant is over! #EndSARS ,#NewNigeria