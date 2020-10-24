Security Situation: Obiano Cautions Against Further Violence

Listen to article

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has cautioned people wrecking havoc within the State, to stop forthwith to avoid further destruction of lives and property.

Governor Obiano stated this after recieving in audience senior Police Officers including, Deputy Inspector General, Celestine Okoye, Assistant Inspector General Zone 13, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed and state CommAnambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abanh at Awka.

Governor Obiano disclosed that credible intelligence reports have confirmed the infiltration of the protest by people perpetuating carnage who are mainly from outside the state, stressing that the perpetrators are believed to be planning further destruction and disruption up to next week and called for restraint.

Governor Obiano called on Ndi Anambra to see the renewwd disturbance as a collective threat to the peace in our state and urged them to join hands and protect their communities against those unleashing mayhem.

According to Obiano it is the primary responsibility of the state to protect lives and property, I want to assure you that my government is ready to do that but those who maintain the peace have nothing to fear. He appreciated the contributions of

the traditional rulers, the youth, and many others who have come out to defend their communities.

Speaking on behalf of the officers,

DIG Celestine Okoye pleaded with those wrecking havoc to stop, saying that the destruction and carnage being perpetuated against the people is uncalled for. He expressed regrets that some of the things built by Ndigbo are being destroyed and such should be discouraged by everyone.