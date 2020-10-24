COVID-19 palliative warehouse in Osun Stormed By Youths, food items Removed

Listen to article

Some youths in Osun State on Friday stormed a warehouse in Ede town, where COVID-19 palliatives were allegedly stored, and carted away food items meant to be distributed to residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the youths trooped out in their hundreds to the moribund Cocoa-Ceramic Industry in Ede, where the palliatives were stored.

Some of the items carted away included beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice and pastas.

There were no attempt to stop them.

Mufu Akano, one of the youths who spoke to NAN, said he is happy to be among those who will go home “with what belongs to us”.

Akano noted that the food palliatives, which were supposed to be distributed to residents in the state, were locked up in a safe haven for some unexplained reasons and agenda which he considered “evil”.

He commended the zeal and effrontery of the looters, including some commercial motorcyclists and drivers of some private vehicles, who joined in the looting.