Lagos ruling house issues 24-hour ultimatum for return Oba's staff of office

The Akinshemoyin ruling house of Lagos Island has broken silence over the staff office of Oba of Lagos stolen by hoodlums during the Wednesday rage over the killing of peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The hoodlums had overturned Oba Rilwan Akiolu's palace and carted away his staff of office.

The house in a a statement warned that that if the staff was not returned within 24 hours the culprit should be ready to face dire consequences.

In the statement by the Prince Salami-Abisako and Prince Adeyemi Sarumi on Thursday, October 22, the House said the act by the hoodlums was sacrilegious and a taboo.

Photos of the hoodlums holding the staff of office and even wearing one of the Oba's shoes generated traffic on Nigerian social media.

Also the staff of office has allegedly been placed on an online sale platform for Ten Million Naira.

The statement called for the safeguarding of Oba of place against future attacks.

The statement reads in full:

“Though we are in total support of the peaceful protest of the Nigerian youths tagged: #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality, we, Lagosians condemn with all sense of responsibility the gruesome murder of Nigerians, the hijack of the peaceful protest by hoodlums, destruction of public infrastructural facilities and property across the nation.

“We also condemn the looting of our traditional and ancestral heritage as it relates to the Oba of Lagos Palace; especially the carting away of the staff of office. We will not allow miscreants to destroy our Lagos 'Onilu Onije Otu'.

“The acts of these elements are sacrilegious, taboo and abomination to the Yoruba race. These nefarious misfits' conducts could lead to mayhem in the land if not timely checked and tranquility restored.

“We hereby call on the paramount Apena of Oshugbo, Opa, Akala and other traditional heads and custodians to immediately secure the Oba's palace from further attack(s) in order to save the face of our traditional stool.

“The royal house, however called for the return of the stolen staff of authority to be deposited at the Apena of Lagos within 24 hours or the deviants will face the consequences of their action. A word is enough for the wise.”