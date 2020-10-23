EndSars protest: Hoodlums attempt jail break, wound 2 policemen, burn 2 Police divisions in Ebonyi.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Police command said the hoodlums and criminals who attempted to attack and release inmates from Abakaliki Federal Prisons under the guise of EndSars protest set two police divisions ablaze and wounded two policemen.

In a statement signed by the Command's police public relation, DSP Loveth Odah said the joint forces of the Police and other sister security agencies could not allow the hoodlums access to the facility.

She said that the criminally-minded hoodlums matched with placards with inscriptions Endsars/End Nigeria/End the Zoo Country and suddenly entered and opened fire on Policemen at "A" Division (CPS) Abakaliki.

It said they proceded to "B" Division Kpirikpiri/"C" Division Ekumenyi where they set some parts of the divisions ablaze together with four Exhibits vehicles, broke into the cell and released eight suspects, and also destroyed other Police properties and exhibit vehicles seen within the Police stations.

The statement further stated that the hoodlums looted and carted away about thirty exhibit motorcycles/Plasma TVs/Fans and other valuables.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command CP. Philip Sule Maku condemned the attack and urged officers and men of the Command to remain calm while they continue to manage the situation professionally, as usual in the State.

He also appealed to community leaders, parents and guardians, traditional rulers and religious leaders, to caution the youths against violence adding that any act that is capable of aggravating tension in the State as such will be counterproductive.

"The hoodlums who have been causing chaos in Ebonyi State, under the guise of the ongoing Endsars protest, have critically wounded two Policemen at Central Police Station Abakaliki and set ablaze two Police Divisions in the State.

"The criminally-minded hoodlums who were matching with Endsars/End Nigeria/End the Zoo Country placards, suddenly entered and open fire on Policemen at "A" Division (CPS) Abakaliki and two Policemen sustained bullet injuries, the hoodlums where immediately repelled.

"They retreated and proceeded to "B" Division Kpirikpiri/"C" Division Ekumenyi set some parts of the divisions ablaze together with four Exhibits vehicles, broke into the cell and released eight suspects, and also destroyed other Police properties and exhibit vehicles seen within the Police stations.

"The hoodlums looted and carted away with about thirty exhibit motorcycles/Plasma TVs/Fans and other valuables", she stated.