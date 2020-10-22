Lekki Toll Gate massacre: I’ve contacted Buhari twice, but he wasn’t reachable – Sanwo-Olu

Listen to article

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his efforts to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari over Tuesday’s killings of EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate have been in vain.

Buhari has maintained a radio silence despite global outrage that greeted the attack on EndSARS protesters by security operatives and hoodlums who are believed to be perpetrating the onslaught on the peaceful protesters at the instigation of the authorities.

Most parts of Lagos have been on fire as hoodlums torched and looted public assets including businesses with links to former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu in an interview with Arise Television hinted of his frustration to brief the President about the Lekki incident saying twice he called him on phone but were answered.

His words: “I made calls to the President twice yesterday but was told he wasn’t in the office. The second time, he was said to be at the FEC meeting; I haven’t spoken to him directly but I have reached the Chief of Staff to the President,”.

When asked to explain why CCTV at Lekki Toll Gate was removed before the dastardly act, he said:

“The cameras removed were not security cameras, it is a laser camera for cars; it picks tags for cars and plate numbers; it is not a security camera; it is an infrared camera; security cameras are still available and that is what we are using for our own investigation.

“They did the removal because of curfew. As regards the light, LCC put off the light because of the curfew order issued by Lagos State Government. I have never spoken to the owner of the company ( Tinubu’s son), I am very certain their decision was purely a corporate decision.

“I will not stop to continue to apologize to Lagosians. Is it possible to make CCTV footage public; Sanwo-Olu agreed to make the footage public.”

( Vanguard )