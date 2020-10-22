We’ve Cctv Footage Of Lekki Toll Gate Shootings – Sanwo-olu

Listen to article

The Governor of Lagos state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has insisted that he did not order the removal of CCTV cameras from the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while addressing residents in a state-wide broadcast on Thursday morning.

He however agreed with the MD of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), who claimed they took the decision to take out the installations because of the 24-hour curfew.

According to Sanwo-Olu, only the laser cameras for vehicles were removed and security cameras are still available.

The security cameras captured the tragic incident at the Lekki toll gate and will be used for investigations.

“Nobody ordered the removal of cameras at the Lekki toll gate. The MD of LCC said because of the curfew, they made the decision to take out installations.

“The cameras you saw are not security or motion cameras, they are laser cameras for vehicles.

“The security cameras are still available, and we are using them for our security investigations,” Sanwo-Olu said.