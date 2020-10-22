"Government must compensate Igbo traders who lost their cars, workshops in Abuja - BNYL

Listen to article

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has warned security operatives against applying the Lekki style of attack on protesters in the South-East, and South south. National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard gave the warning on Thursday. He accused the Federal government of planting hoodlums among the protesters and creating a pro government protest in Abuja and Rivers State "in order for crisis to escalate so they can declare a State of emergency".

The BNYL Leader alarmed over destruction of cars and workshops in Apo Mechanic area of Abuja by indigenes which affected mainly Igbo traders. According to him, the Mechanic village is dominated by the Igbo people and properties worth millions are owned by the Igbo entrepreneurs. Princewill Richard also called on the international community to pressurize President Mohammadu Buhari to compensate those that lost their cars and workshops in Abuja.

BNYL warned that the situation in Nigeria if not well managed could lead to arm rebellion especially when it affects the Igbo people and their South - south counterparts, adding that the group has made every preparations should in case war broke out.