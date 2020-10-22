Governor Obiano is Committed to delivering on his Promise to Ndi Anambra - Osodieme 

Listen to article

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the charity organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has assured that her husband, Governor Willie Obiano, is committed to delivering on his promises of quality services to Ndi Anambra till the end of his tenure.

Mrs. Obiano gave the assurance on the 21st of October, 2020 while speaking at the headquarters of Ihiala and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas in continuation of her 2020 Tour of the twenty-one Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

(L-R): Anambra State Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, Transition Chairman, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Hon Barr. Austin Enendu, and wife at Ozubulu.

Addressing the people at the two local government areas, the Governor's wife who was represented by the Anambra State Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, restated the Governor's promise to complete ongoing legacy projects and commission them with particular attention to road projects as the heavy rains recede.

Osodieme also said that she will continue to complement the efforts of the governor by drawing his attention to what she described as "soft issues of governance," as they relate to the welfare of ndi Anambra, especially the women and the less privileged. These she noted are the reasons behind the intervention of her NGO, CAFE in the provision of water to alleviate the suffering of women in rural communities, the provision of free prosthetics to the physically challenged, as well as building houses for indigent widows etc.

(L-R): Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala Local Government Area, Engr Jude Obiwulu, and wife, Sylvia, Anambra State Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Ihiala Constituency II, Rt Hon Pascal Agbodike at Ihiala.

According to Mrs. Obiano, "the Governor's social contract with ndi Anambra is to see to their security and welfare always. On my part, as far as I am alive, I will remain focused on my charity programmes in the hope that ultimately we impact lives positively."

Earlier at Ihiala, the Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Ihiala Constituency II, Rt Hon Pascal Agbodike, commended the wife of the Governor for her consistency in fighting the course of the downtrodden over the years, stressing and that it was important that people of means continue to support CAFE's works of charity across Anambra State.

Transition Chairman, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Hon Barr. Austin Enendu, and wife, and Managing Director/CEO, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa at Ozubulu.

Welcoming the Governor's wife to Ihiala on behalf political appointees from the arear, the Commissioner for Information

and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, described Mrs. Obiano as an exemplary First Lady who demonstrates her love for humanity taking a cue from the biblical teaching of John 15:13. He stated that Osodieme's charity model would remain indelible in the socio-political history of Anambra State.

(L-R): Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, (ANSAA), Chief Jude Emecheta, and former Chairman Ekwusigo LGA, Engr. Ikenna Ofodeme at Ozubulu

Speaking at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Council headquarters, the Managing Director/CEO, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa, extolled the virtures of Mrs. Obiano and her sustained care for the needy across Anambra communities. In the same vein, the Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, (ANSAA), Chief Jude Emecheta, thanked the wife of the Governor for braving all odds to visit and support government effort through the programmes of her NGO, and assured that the people of the area will continue to support the Governor and applaud his good works.

Managing Director, Anambra State Road Maintenance Agency (ARMA), Engr. Emeka Okoye, Executive Secretary Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, and MD/CEO Anambra State Newspaper and Publishing Corporation, Sir Chuka Nnabuife at Ihiala.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala Local Government Area, Engr. Jude Obiwulu, welcomed the Governor's wife to Ihiala and described the annual fixture in the last six years as "Charity Visit" and source of hope and succour for the poor around the state.

On his part, the Transition Chairman, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Hon. Barr. Austin Enendu, commended Mrs. Obiano for making Ekwusigo a major beneficiary of her charitable programmes. "We are particularly happy that you found it worthy to build a house for a poor widow in our Local Government Area. We thank you for visiting to see the less privileged among us," he stated.

Palliative materials

In his vote of thanks, an APGA stakeholder and Governorship aspirant, thanked the wife of the Governor for visiting the less privileged at a time of great need. He observed that her NGO's charity model is worthy of emulation and would remain written in the socio-political history of Anambra State.

The Governor's wife also gave palliative support to indigent widows, less privileged persons, the physically challenged and children selected from fourteen communities under the two Council Areas.

The Anambra State Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Nobert Obi, party stalwarts and various socio-cultural and women groups were on hand at the Council headquarters to receive the Governor's Wife.