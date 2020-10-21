Angry Mobs Set The Nation Newspaper's Head Office On Fire

Listen to article

Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze the head office of The Nation Newspaper at Matori in Lagos.

The development comes hours after the head office of Television Continental (TVC) was razed down by fire.

An eyewitness confirmed the incident to

Known Physical assets of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is believed to be the main target of the attacks.

The print news platform is linked to the former governor of Lagos and national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu.

A reporter with the newspaper who spoke with our correspondent said “our office is on fire now but LASEMA and police have been called for rescue.”

“Reporters and other staff have run for their lives. Some are also trapped,” the reporter said asking not to be named.

The office is located at Fatai Atere way, Mushin, Lagos