To the Nigerian Army.

To the part-time terrorists of Nigeria.

To the killers of the innocent in Lekki, Lagos.

Bloody vampires from the darkest recesses of hell.

From the fingers that pulled triggers at Lekki to the voices that issued the command.

From the putrid boots on the ground to their hideous commanders in Abuja, even right up to their antediluvian Commander-in-Chief.

May they never meet rest nor know peace.

May progress be a perpetual stranger to them.

May all the innocent blood they have spilled in Nigeria from the Shiites, to IPOB agitators, to innocent peasants of Agatu, Southern Kaduna, Jos (for their ancestral lands), and now to Lekki,Lagos, (for their human rights) haunt and hunt them down.

On the day they cry for help, may none answer them.

On the day they cry for water, may their bloody lips be scalded.

On the day they cry for food, may dirt and sewage be their choice portion.

As there are tears of wailings in Lekki, Lagos right now, may there be tears of pus in their respective biological abodes.

May they be removed suddenly and without warning from their unmerited positions of authority, and

May their high positions, more credible, more humane, more sincere, and more God-fearing people fill, to the Glory of Jah Jesus Christus and the consolation and benefit of all Nigerians.

Finally may all the Governors and elected representatives of Southern and Middle Belt Nigerians who cede even an inch of the ancestral lands of their electorates to Fulani expansionists without the express and unanimous consent of these same electorates, suffer similar fates.

Selah.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.