TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

October 20, 2020 | General News

State Wide 24-Hour Curfew Commences From 4 pm Today

By The Nigeria Voice
Listen to article

The Lagos State Government on 20th of October 2020 has imposed a 24-hour curfew in all parts of the state starting from 4 pm today.

This is coming after the state government noticed the unpleasant events that occurred on Monday following the degeneration of the #EndSARS protests.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said this during a media briefing at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #EndSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.”


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.