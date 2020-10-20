Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) Ready To Prosecute 35 SARS Operatives For Misconduct

Listen to article

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) has received a list of 35 operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) approved for prosecution in court as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.

They are also pencilled for outright dismissal from the Nigeria Police for extral-judicial killings and professional misconduct.

The list drawn from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory was handed over to the minister at the Federal Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja on Monday by a team led by the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mr Tony Ojukwu.

According to the NHRC boss, the SARS officers were found culpable of offences ranging from extra-judicial killings, unlawful arrest and detention, threat and intimidation, unfounded allegations, seizure of properties.

They are also alleged to have illegally blocked the bank accounts of some innocent citizens.