Palliative Committee Reaches Out To 6,000 IDPs in Jere, Marte LGAs

Borno State palliative committee on Sunday distributed food aid to six thousand internally displaced persons from parts of Jere and Mafa local government areas of the state.

The beneficiaries were reached at Lawanti Kumburi IDP's camp along Khaddamari road under Jere local government area.

In Lawanti, 2,500 males and 3,500 female IDPs from Ngudda, Koshebe, Mbuta, Tuba and Bulamari villages received emergency intervention package of food items.

The package contained 15 kg of rice, 10 kg of beans, 15 kg of maize, packets of seasoning, one carton of pasta and four litres of cooking oil.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources who doubles as the Chairman of the high powered palliative distribution committee, Engr. Bukar Talba explained that the items distributed were approved by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to ease hardship faced by the IDPs across the state.

"Good morning ladies and gentlemen, each of you here will go home with 15 kg of rice, 10 kg of beans, 15 kg of maize, packets of seasoning, one cartons of pasta and four litres of cooking oil.

"These items were approved by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to ease the hardship you have been facing. I urge all of you to please pray for peace to reign in the state. Our Governor has requested that all of us should fast and pray for peace in our state tomorrow.

" Please let's dedicate ourselves in prayers for a lasting peace in our villages so that we can return back to pick the pieces of our lives." Talba said.