EndSARS: Securing the youth’s future must start with protecting their lives – Adesina

Listen to article

AFDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina has urged for the FG to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security, and stability in Nigeria.

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, said he is worried about the protests coming from Nigeria and has urged for lives to be protected as the youth are the life of the nation.

Mr. Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as the nationwide protests continue as youths protest the brutality of the Nigerian police.

“I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives,” he said.

Adesina urged for the Federal Government to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security and stability in the future of Nigeria.

“With humility, reflection, respect, sensitivity, good faith, and law and order, let truth and justice reign. “Protect the youth. Engage the youth. Respect the youth. Protect the nation. Secure the future,”Adesina said. Adesina was reelected in August for a second term as President of the AfDB.