Apapa Bridge To ReopenTomorrow

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday directed that the Marine Beach Bridge, Apapa and the Eko Bridge both in Lagos should be reopened to traffic from tomorrow, October 19, 2020.

According to Fashola, the approval for the reopening of the completed first phase of the repairs on the bridges by midnight on Sunday, October 18, was sequel to the report by the contractor handling the projects that the repair works on the first phase was completed 100 per cent.

The Minister, who expressed gratitude to residents for their patience, understanding and cooperation while sections of the bridges were closed, also directed that members of the public should be informed of any restrictions to traffic while work is ongoing on the second phase of the project.

He said while the completed section of the Eko Bridge (Lagos Island-bound) should be reopened to traffic, work should commence immediately on the Alaka-bound side of the project.

The Director of Highways (Bridges and Designs) in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Emmanuel Adeoye, said work would be carried out without the need for either partial or complete closure of the bridges, adding that the public would be informed adequately should closure become necessary.

Adeoye said, “The repairs on the (Marine Beach) bridge, which is part of a network of complex bridges with several loops taking traffic in and out of the Apapa area of Lagos, included jacketing and skin repairs of the piers, lifting the bridge section deck in order to change the electrometric bearing, milling and placing a new wearing course of asphalt among others.

“The repair works on the Eko and Marine Bridges are part of the ongoing Federal Government’s bridge maintenance programme, which involves the repairs and rehabilitation of over 37 bridges nationwide with a substantial number already completed while others are at different stages of completion.”