Governor Obiano Storms Awkuzu SARS, Frees 3 Detainees. (Video)

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano stormed the premises of the defunct Awkuzu SARS today and set three citizens who were unlawfully detained in the infamous facility free.

Obiano's visit was a fulfilment of his promise to Nigerian youths who had staged a peaceful protest at the Government House, Awka two days ago.

The three detainees who hailed from Enugu and Plateau states were quite excited at the sudden turn of events that had led to their immediate regaining of freedom.

Governor Obiano also used the opportunity to shore up the moral of the officers and men of the Anambra Police Command.

"Do not be demoralized by the recent developments, " he said while thanking them for working so hard to make Anambra the safest state in the federation.

He was accompanied by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Mrs Uju Nworgu and the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang.

Watch the video below...Courtesy James Eze

