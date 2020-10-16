Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s First Daughter, Reverend Tola Oyediran Passes On

Listen to article

Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran, is dead. The eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo , Reverend Tola Oyediran, is dead.

The former Chairman of Nigerian Tribune reportedly died peacefully in her sleep.

Revd Oyediran was married to Professor A. B. O. O. Oyediran, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Revd Oyediran, 79, was expected to mark her 80th birthday December 1.

Her death leaves Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, the former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands as the only surviving child of the Awolowo dynasty.