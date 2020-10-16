TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

October 16, 2020 | Obituaries

Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s First Daughter, Reverend Tola Oyediran Passes On

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran, is dead. The eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo , Reverend Tola Oyediran, is dead.

The former Chairman of Nigerian Tribune reportedly died peacefully in her sleep.

Revd Oyediran was married to Professor A. B. O. O. Oyediran, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Revd Oyediran, 79, was expected to mark her 80th birthday December 1.

Her death leaves Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, the former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands as the only surviving child of the Awolowo dynasty.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.