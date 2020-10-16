Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Unveils policemen That Killed Surulere #EndSARS protester

Listen to article

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed the identities of suspected police officers involved in the brutality of #EndSARS protesters in Area C, Surulere, Lagos State.

Following the alleged police brutality and harassment that occurred during the protest, a person died. The deceased was subsequently identified as 55-year-old Ikechukwu Iloamauzor. Iloamauzor was allegedly killed by a stray bullet during Monday's during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere, Lagos.

The governor noted that four officers have been arrested in connection with the incident. He identified the policemen as two inspectors and two sergeants.

The governor said, “Also, to mention that Lagos state is taking the issue of police misconduct very seriously, earlier this week, we all recall the incident that happened at the Area C command in Surulere.

“All the four officers have been identified and are going through an orderly trial.

“All the four erring officers whose name I will also mention have also been apprehended and are going through an orderly trial. They are Inspector Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, – Sergent Nnamdi Madura, and Sergent Akinyemi Benson.

“We have also set up a panel to look into all cases of police brutality and fatality and have set up a N200m compensation fund. I will make all announcements shortly. Once again, I apologise to any protester that has faced brutality during any of the protests days.”