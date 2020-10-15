Obiano sacks James Nwafor.

Listen to article

The nationwide protests against police brutality today claimed its first major victim when the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano sacked former Commanding Officer of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Awkuzu, CSP James Nwafor (retired) who has been repeatedly mentioned in the media for his high-handedness against crime suspects and unspeakable violations of human rights.

Nwafor had retired from service and picked up appointment as an advisor to the governor on security. But announcing his sack, Governor Obiano assured the protesters that Nwafor and other officers who circumvented the law and indulged in human rights violations while in service in Anambra State would be brought to book.

He also announced that a special panel headed by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice had been set up to document human rights violations and abuses by the defunct SARS with a view to getting justice for victims and bringing closure to old injuries.

Governor Obiano also assured that he would personally visit all the facilities of the defunct SARS in the state and effect immediate release of suspects who are unlawfully held in the cells.

He commended the protesters for conducting themselves peacefully so far and implored them to leave the Enugu-Onitsha Highway since their demands had been met.