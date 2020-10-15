BOSHA Presents Award to SARS Commander in Borno..... For Distinguished Fight Against Boko Haram, Other Crimes

Listen to article

Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) on Thursday presented an award to former Commander of the Defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) CSP Ibrahim Mohammed, for his distinguished bravery and gallantry in the counter insurgency fight against the Boko Haram, sect, armed robbery, armed banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

Interestingly, this came barely 48 hours when members of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and teaming youths took to the streets of Maiduguri city in a peaceful protest in support of the existence of SARS, despite the fact that many people across the country and even in diaspora have registered their protest in one way or the other against the IGP Mohammed Adamu scrapping of the special anti robbery squad across the country which is a security outfit allegedly accused by some quarters of the society of brutality, intimidation, molestation, bribery,corruption and harassment among others.

Presenting the Award during the plenary session, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Abdullahi Musa Askira who presided over the ceremony amidst mammoth crowd including Police Officers, Members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) said, the Honour became necessary in view of the tremendous contributions CSP Mohammed and his Team displayed in the process of fighting crimes, especially the lingering Boko Haram crisis in the state.

Askira added that it has never be in the history of BOSHA to present an award to any security personnel, but for the show of bravery and selfless service by CSP Ibrahim Mohammed which warranted his invitation by the honourable house to present him with the award in the presence of the lawmakers, friends and associates.

Reading out CSP Mohammed’s brief citation by the majority Leader of the House, Hon Dige Mohammed said, ” CSP Mohammed was born on Monday 7th July, 1969 in Kotonkarfe Local Government Area of Kogi state. He had his Bachelors Degree in Education at University of Maiduguri, after which he proceeded to Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano and rose to the rank of a CSP.

“He had served as an officer in various states including Abuja before he was transferred to Borno and posted to head SARs as Commander.

“During his time as Commander, CSP Mohammed performed wonderfully well which led to the dislodgement of unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists with seizure of arms and ammunition's, and freed many hostages in Borno”.

Responding, CSP Mohammed dedicated the Award to God Almighty, security agencies including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, his family and the people of the state for their support and cooperation to achieve such feet.

He said even though SARS have been disbanded, he still remains a Police Officer who will always strive to offer his constitutional responsibility in the fight against crime when called upon in the state.