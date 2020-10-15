Ebonyi: EndSARS protest assumes wider dimension with youths,motorcyclists mounting road blocks

Listen to article

The EndSARS protest yesterday assumed a wider dimension as youths trooped out enmasse including commercial motorcyclists moving from street to street to press home their demand for the outright ban of SARS in the country.

EndSARS protesters were seen blocking the road leading to the Old Government House Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Police Command and State High Court.

In what looked like a melodrama, the protesters insisted that Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi or his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe must address the object of their protest.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the spokesperson of the protesters and Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie demanded for a functional administrative system in the country where plights of Nigerians would be easily addressed without any form of delay.

She said: "End SARS, end SWAT, reform the police, end police brutality, pay the police well, they are under paid that's why they are angry and resorting to brutality."

The protesters who were made up of different personalities including a popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie maintained that they (the crowd) will not be addressed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

Two days ago, the protesters who came in a small number were addressed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace who advised them to come back the following day to meet with the Deputy Governor.

But, returning today with a very large crowd lead by the Ebonyi State-born Nollywood actress, the Youths insisted that since Umahi was not on seat, his Deputy should address them.

The protesters moved from the government House gate to Spera-in-Deo junction where they were seen on bikes, Keke and vehicles chanting End SARS.