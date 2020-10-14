Criticism: Chukwulobelu Calls For Moderation

Listen to article

The Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, has called for moderation in criticizing the actions of government. He said this yesterday while fielding questions from members of the media during the Meet the Media, a weekly program of the Governor Obiano's Media Team.

Chukwulobelu who gave a general view of what the Obiano administration is doing told the team when asked his view on the state of roads in the state and the allegation that funds meant for road construction and reconstruction are being diverted to the international cargo airport project, said that he prefers the use of the word crowding out rather than diversion, adding that once the rains stop greater attention will be paid to roads.

Chukwulobelu decried inconsiderate attitude of many who believe that the government must build all the roads in the state, including the ones leading into their compound, failing which they dismiss the government as doing nothing.

He reasoned that the clamour for roads is good but must take cognizance of the fact that wholesale engagement on roads alone will further imperil activities in other sectors of the economy which are equally challenged.

L-R: CPS, Mr, James Eze, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, DCPS, Mr Emeka Ozumba.

Prof Chukwulobelu, said that the road leading to his house in the village is in a bad shape but rather look up to the government he is making private arrangement to have it constructed. He made it clear that citizen responsibility which ensured that village roads were maintained by the people is no longer in practice, making it difficult for internal roads to suffer total breakdown.

He expressed interest in engaging those attacking the government on a clean debate, devoid of name calling, so as to put certain records straight. He encouraged those who are quick to find fault with the government to always remember that no government can deliver on all sectors, but that what the Obiano government has done across sectors especially in security, environment and in bequeathing the state an airport is enough to guarantee him a worthy mention.